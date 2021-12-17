Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,252.50

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,252.50 ($16.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,400 ($18.50). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 1,350 ($17.84), with a volume of 111,832 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.50) to GBX 1,500 ($19.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,256.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,205. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 46.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

About Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

