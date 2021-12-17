IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Down 56.6% in November

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the November 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 217.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IMDZF remained flat at $$226.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. IMCD has a 52-week low of $226.00 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.58.

About IMCD

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

