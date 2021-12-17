ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.0105 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 36.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $124,847.87 and approximately $87,469.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 19,848.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,917,709 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

