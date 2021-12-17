ImageCash (IMGC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $12,554.95 and approximately $15.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ImageCash has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00053068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.71 or 0.08051400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00078498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,042.55 or 0.99838556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00051157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002715 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars.

