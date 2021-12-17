Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,922 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.34% of Illumina worth $204,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,946 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 85,766 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 1,564.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,734. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.03 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.27. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

