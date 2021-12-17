Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 4,403 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $55,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

