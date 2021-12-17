Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 18,942 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,495 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $162.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average is $159.47. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

