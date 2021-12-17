Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Shares of TROW opened at $190.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.76. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

