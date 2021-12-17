II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s current price.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in II-VI by 6.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 107.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 7.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in II-VI by 454.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

