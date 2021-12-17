IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) versus Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Head-To-Head Contrast

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get IGO alerts:

This table compares IGO and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGO 5.63% N/A N/A Markforged N/A N/A N/A

This table compares IGO and Markforged’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IGO $62.72 million 0.39 $4.43 million $0.48 6.46 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

IGO has higher revenue and earnings than Markforged.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IGO and Markforged, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A Markforged 0 1 3 0 2.75

Markforged has a consensus target price of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 135.26%. Given Markforged’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Markforged is more favorable than IGO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of IGO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

IGO has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IGO beats Markforged on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

IGO Company Profile

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.