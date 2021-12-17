IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IGMS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.11.

IGMS opened at $27.95 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.11. The company has a market capitalization of $907.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

