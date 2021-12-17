IDEX Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $158.22 million and approximately $21.42 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00039078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00202046 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,161,843 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

