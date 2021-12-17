I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 511,463 shares.The stock last traded at $42.40 and had previously closed at $49.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAB. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $909,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 1,078.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,252,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.