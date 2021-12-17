Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $39,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $63.46 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.