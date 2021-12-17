Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,716 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $292,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

