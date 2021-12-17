Huntington National Bank Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.04.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

