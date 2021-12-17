Huntington National Bank Has $2.30 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.