Huntington National Bank Buys 152 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $76.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

