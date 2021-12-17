Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

