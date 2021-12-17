HUNT Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $91.27 million and approximately $17.57 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.97 or 0.00203026 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.