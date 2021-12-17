Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target Cut to GBX 14 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 24 ($0.32) to GBX 14 ($0.19) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday.

LON:HUM opened at GBX 14.01 ($0.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 12.95 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 36.30 ($0.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

