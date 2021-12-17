Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Laura E. Niklason Sells 125,000 Shares

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $8.71 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25.

Get Humacyte alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUMA shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.