Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 425 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Zscaler by 3,359.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 148,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,829,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.93.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $2,145,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock worth $35,464,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $295.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.06 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

