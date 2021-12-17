Hudson Value Partners LLC Raises Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after acquiring an additional 589,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after buying an additional 704,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,854,000 after buying an additional 44,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after buying an additional 97,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.