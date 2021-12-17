Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases 4,072 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. AES comprises approximately 1.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 142.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of AES by 153.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 45,231 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 7.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 6.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

