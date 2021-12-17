Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys 4,157 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,572 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of RIO opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

