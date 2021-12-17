Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

