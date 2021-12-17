Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKB stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

