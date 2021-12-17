Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Indl Alliance S reissued a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.84.

HBM opened at C$8.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1237795 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

