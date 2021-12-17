HSBC Lowers Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NRDXF opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. Nordex has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

