Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.83

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.83 and traded as high as C$41.13. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$40.62, with a volume of 226,510 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on HCG. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.88.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.2600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

