Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.70) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s previous close.

BOWL has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 300 ($3.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

BOWL opened at GBX 227 ($3.00) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 232.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 237.73. The company has a market capitalization of £387.33 million and a PE ratio of -15.87. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 175.52 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 284 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In related news, insider Ivan Schofield acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,377.43).

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

