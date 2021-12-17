Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $116.59

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $116.59 and traded as low as $109.35. Hitachi shares last traded at $110.96, with a volume of 32,683 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Hitachi alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.47 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.