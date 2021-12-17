Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 4.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.77. 22,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,220,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Specifically, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.31.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after buying an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 833,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after buying an additional 1,561,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 971,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 409,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

