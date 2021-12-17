Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $116,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

