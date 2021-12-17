Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,685.92

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,685.92 ($22.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,754 ($23.18). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,742 ($23.02), with a volume of 48,006 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,765.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,685.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.85.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($23.05) per share, for a total transaction of £36,972.80 ($48,860.58).

Hill & Smith Company Profile (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

