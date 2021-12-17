Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 526.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

