Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $39.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 50,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,076. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $763.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

