Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.21. Heritage Commerce shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 1,254 shares.

Specifically, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,053,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 50.7% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 205,733 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

