Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 680,997 shares.The stock last traded at $15.98 and had previously closed at $16.20.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 48.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

