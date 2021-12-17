Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,760 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Henry Schein worth $31,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $14,096,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $1,662,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Henry Schein by 635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 763,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,622,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.74. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

