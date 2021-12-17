Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 597,313 Shares of Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 597,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $4,115,486.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMTV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

