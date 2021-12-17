HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €58.30 ($65.50).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLE shares. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($68.49) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($68.54) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of HLE opened at €61.98 ($69.64) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.88. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €44.24 ($49.71) and a fifty-two week high of €68.72 ($77.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

