Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $536.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce $536.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.20 million and the lowest is $519.91 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $637.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of HELE traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $242.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.05 and a 200 day moving average of $229.86. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $201.02 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

