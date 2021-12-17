Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTA. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

NYSE:HTA opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 35.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 80.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 20.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.