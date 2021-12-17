Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Hits New 1-Year High at $137.92

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $137.92 and last traded at $137.80, with a volume of 1481811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,073,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,103,000 after buying an additional 978,245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,025,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,121,000 after buying an additional 338,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,711,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,114,000 after buying an additional 288,712 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,667,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,567,000 after buying an additional 58,245 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,249,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

