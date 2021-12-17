Head to Head Review: Vistra (NYSE:VST) & Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Vistra (NYSE:VST) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Vistra shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Vistra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Vistra has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 7.36, indicating that its share price is 636% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vistra and Principal Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $11.44 billion 0.88 $636.00 million ($4.18) -5.01 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra -17.98% -30.01% -7.38% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vistra and Principal Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 0 8 0 3.00 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vistra presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.67%. Given Vistra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vistra is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Summary

Principal Solar beats Vistra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engages in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management. The West segment represents Vistra’s electricity generation operations in CAISO. The Sunset segment consists of generation plants with announced retirement plans. The Asset Closure segment is engaged in the decommissioning and reclamation of retired plants and mines. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

