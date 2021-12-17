HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,858,655 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 257,047 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 2.3% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $135,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 752,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 116,248 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $2,340,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of HDB traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.24. 5,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,314. The firm has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.