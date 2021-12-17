Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 814 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

