Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 58 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up about 0.9% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 621.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.28.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.17. 13,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,683. The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.62. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of -80.33, a PEG ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

